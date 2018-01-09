Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend

Peter Thomas has a new woman in his life and he wants the world to know it!
Cynthia Bailey‘s ex rang in 2018 by firmly planting a kiss on his date. While Peter’s arm candy was lost in the moment, he was making sure that cameras caught him puckering up.
Peter didn’t tag the lady in his picture, so we couldn’t tell you who she is. However, you can get a better look at the mystery woman in this shot, where she is firmly affixed to Peter’s arm.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Peter’s new girl pop up on his Instagram. Earlier in December he dedicated a post just to her.
Peter may not have told the public who she is, but Bossip.com identified her as a woman named Toni. A click over
to her Instagram reveals another shot of her and Peter on a fancy night out.
Peter hasn’t confirmed that they’re in a relationship, but he definitely seemed to be enjoying her company this holiday season.
