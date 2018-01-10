Is Cardi B. Ready To Dump Offset Because Of Cheating?

There may be some trouble in paradise with our new fav hip hop couple Cardi B and Offset and Cardi sounds like she has a decision to make.

After rumors began circulating that the rap superstar’s fiancé, Migos artist Offset, was the subject of yet another sex tape, Cardi offered an update on their relationship status in a series of since-deleted messages to fans on social media.

Cardi posted: “I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” she wrote on Twitter, according to multiple outlets. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world.” READ MORE

Also On Hot 96.3: