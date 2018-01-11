Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump, Former ‘Atlanta Housewives’ Star Claims

Omarosa Manigault Newman has had feuds with many Black women: April Ryan, Symone D. Sanders, Angela Rye and more. So it shouldn’t shock you that she has beef with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice. Back in 2013, Jordan was allegedly punched by Omarosa‘s mother for cursing at her on the red carpet at the BET Awards. Five years later, there is still bad blood and Jordan had some harsh things to say about the former White House staffer.

According to The Unstabled podcast, Claudia claimed Omarosa had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump, “Allegedly, I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly.” But she also said that she would be surprised “because of what he used to say about her to me about her looks.” When asked why she would be shocked if Omarosa hooked up with Trump, Claudia foolishly added, “How can I say this without everybody hating me? He’s more of a house Negro type of Black woman…but then again, if you’re just getting head allegedly, I think that head has no face.”

So, basically Jordan is saying Trump would prefer light-skinned women because they were “house Negroes,” which is a historical myth that has been debunked? Although we are no fan of Omarosa, using a historically incorrect slave analogy to prove a catty point is seriously offensive. Listen to the clip below:

Girl, bye-bye.

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Hot 96.3: