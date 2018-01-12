Cardi B Ties Billboard Record With Beyoncé

On Thursday, Billboard announced Cardi B has secured four of the top 10 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart… for the second week in a row. “No Limit” took the No. 2 spot; her feature on Migos’ “Motorsport” also featuring Nicki Minaj came in at No. 3; her debut single “Bodak Yellow” landed at No. 5; and her “Bartier Cardi” track with 21 Savage is at No. 9.

THe only other female that this has been accomplished by is Beyoncé.