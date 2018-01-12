Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Ties Billboard Record With Beyoncé

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

On Thursday, Billboard announced Cardi B has secured four of the top 10 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart… for the second week in a row. “No Limit” took the No. 2 spot; her feature on Migos’ “Motorsport” also featuring Nicki Minaj came in at No. 3; her debut single “Bodak Yellow” landed at No. 5; and her “Bartier Cardi” track with 21 Savage is at No. 9.

THe only other female that this has been accomplished by is Beyoncé.

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

14 photos Launch gallery

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

Continue reading The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round The Way Girl

She's no longer just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from the Bronx.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos