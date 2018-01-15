Reginae Carter On College Life As A Celebrity’s Kid [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Reginae Carter talks about adjusting to college life at Clark-Atlanta University, and why it’s not so difficult to go to college as the daughter of a hip-hop icon. She also talks about the hesitation kids in the limelight often feel when it comes to deciding whether or not to go to college.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow talks about the plight of a lot of the cast members on “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta,” as they try to break from under their parents wings and make a name for themselves. Check out this video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

