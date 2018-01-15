Offset Gets Cardi B Tatoo on his Neck

Offset Gets Cardi B Tatoo on his Neck

Just in case you thought the engagement ring was for play play, Offset just got a tattoo of Cardi B‘s name on his neck, so you know it’s real.

Video recently surfaced of the Migos member showing off his new ink for the camera. Set got an image of a Powder Puff Girl underlined with his wife to be’s name.

2018 didn’t start off any better. Last week, Chicago rapper, King Yella sparked more controversy in the relationship by dropping a diss song called “Cardi B Truth” and claiming he slept with the Bronx rapper prior to her relationship with the “Bad and Boujee” MC. “Thick bitch, Cardi B wanna have my baby,” Yella raps on the track. He adds, “Offset boy you better watch your bitch/Watch your bitch yea she on my dick.”

