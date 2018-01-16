RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
29 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 29
2. ISSA RAESource:Getty 2 of 29
3. ISSA RAESource:Getty 3 of 29
4. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. BIANCA LAWSONSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. DEMETRIA MCKINNEYSource:WENN 9 of 29
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 13 of 29
14. STORM REIDSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. NIATIA 'LIL' MAMA' KIRKLANDSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. LETOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. TOMMICUS WALKER (L) AND LETOYA LUCKETT (R)Source:Getty 18 of 29
19. JUNE AMBROSESource:Getty 19 of 29
20. NIECY NASHSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. LOGAN BROWNINGSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. RUTINA WESLEYSource:Getty 22 of 29
23. JENNIFER LEWISSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. THE REAL HOSTSSource:Getty 24 of 29
25. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEYSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. ADRIENNE BAILONSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE (L) AND STERLING K. BROWNSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. REBECCA JEFFERSON (L) AND LANCE GROSS (R)Source:Getty 28 of 29
29. YVONNE ORJISource:Getty 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours