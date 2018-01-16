Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!