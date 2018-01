School Delays & Closings

Frigid temperatures cause multiple delayed starts this morning.

Andrew J Brown Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Avondale Meadows Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Avondale Meadows Middle School : : Opening 2 hours late

Beech Grove City Schools : : Opening 2 hours late

Carpe Diem School-Northwest Campus : : Opening 2 hours late

Central Christian Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Christel House Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Church at the Crossing Childhood Center : : Opening 1 hour late

Covenant Christian High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Damar Charter Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Edison School of the Arts : : Opening 2 hours late

Emma Donnan Middle School : : Opening 2 hours late

Emmerich Manual High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Fortune Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Franklin Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Herron High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Hoosier Academies : : Opening 2 hours late

Independence Academy : : Opening 2 hours late

Indiana Math & Science Academy-West : : Opening 2 hours late

Indiana Math and Science Academy North : : Opening 2 hours late

Indianapolis Academy of Excellence:CFA : : Opening 2 hours late

Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School : : Opening 2 hours late

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Irvington Community School : : Opening 2 hours late

Irvington United Methodist Church Preschool : : Closed

J. Everett Light Career Center 24 : : Opening 2 hours late

Kipp Indianapolis : : Opening 2 hours late

Lawrence Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Lutheran High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Mercy Love Grace Christian Ministries : : Closed

MSD of Decatur Township : : Opening 2 hours late : No AM Pre-K

Northpoint Homeschool Classes : : Closed

Paramount School of Excellence : : Opening 2 hours late

Perry Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Phalen Leadership Academy (all) : : Opening 2 hours late

Pike Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Providence Cristo Rey High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Rise Learning Center : : Opening 2 hours late

Riverside High School : : Opening 2 hours late

Roncalli High School : : Opening 2 hours late

SENSE Charter School Corporation : : Closed

Speedway Public Schools : : Opening 2 hours late

TC Howe Community High School : : Opening 2 hours late

The Excel Center-Kokomo : : Opening 2 hours late

The Excel Center-Lafayette : : Opening 2 hours late

Tindley Accelerated Schools : : Opening 2 hours late

Trinity Christian School : : Opening 2 hours late

Vision Academy @ Riverside : : Opening 2 hours late

Warren Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Washington Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late

Wayne Township Schools : : Opening 2 hours late

