Kim and Kanye Welcome Third Child!

Kim and Kanye just had their third child via a surrogate, which TMZ has confirmed. According to reports, the surrogate gave birth yesterday (January 15th) to a healthy girl!
“TMZ broke the story … Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta … a life-threatening condition that created serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint.”
We want to congratulate them on their baby blessing, and hope this opens up some time for a new Kanye West album!
