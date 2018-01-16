Trevor Jackson And Jason Mitchell Star In The Remake of Superfly Produced by Future

Trevor Jackson will be taking over the roll of made famous by Ron O’Neal in the remake of Superfly directed by Director X. Trevor will play Priest and Jason Mitchell from Straight Out Of Compton and Mudbound will be Eddie.

In the original movie Priest, a suave top-rung New York City drug dealer, decides that he wants to get out of his dangerous trade. Working with his reluctant friend, Eddie, Priest devises a scheme that will allow him make a big deal and then retire. No official word on the plot of the remake yet, but there are some big names attached 21 SAVAGE will play JuJu, Future is the producer of the film and ZAYTOVEN will be in charge of the soundtrack.

Here is the first image of the cast shared by Director X

The picture at the top of this article is from the SUPERFLY table read, January 15, 2018. Front Row (L-R): BRIAN DURKIN (Officer Richard), OMAR CHAPARRO (Adalberto), LEX SCOTT DAVIS (Georgia), TREVOR JACKSON (Priest), JASON MITCHELL (Eddie), ANDREA LONDO (Cynthia), JACOB MING-TRENT (Fat Freddie), ALLEN MALDONADO (Litty), 21 SAVAGE (JuJu).

2nd Row (L-R) ROSE BIANCO (Esmerelda), DAWNTAVIA BULLARD (Monique), FUTURE, DIRECTOR X, ZAYTOVEN (Producer, Soundtrack), DOMINIQUE MADISON (Rochelle), KIA SHINE (BIG MAN).

