Plot Twist: Could It Be That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Kardashian’s Secret Surrogate?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their bundle of joy by way of surrogacy this week. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim wrote in her announcement. She also thanked the woman who made it possible for her to expand her family, writing “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Now, fans are wondering if Kim’s message was secretly directed at her littlest sister Kylie Jenner. Kylie never confirmed rumors that she is secretly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s child and to top it off, just days before Kim’s announcement, it was reported that Kylie was in the hospital giving birth. According to TMZ, those rumors were not true.

Still, it hasn’t stopped fans from freaking out about the chance that Kylie was actually Kim’s secret surrogate this whole time:

Do you think it’s possible?