Childish Gambino to Perform at Special Grammy Weekend Concert

As the 60th Grammy Awards descend upon New York City this year, a select group of artists has been chosen to perform in a series of shows leading up to the ceremony. The shows will take place at New York City’s famed Irving Plaza, and will feature the likes of Childish Gambino, Eminem, The National, 30 Seconds To Mars, Dave Matthews, and Tim Reynolds. The performances will begin on January 24 and run through January 28, and tickets are available exclusively for Citi cardholders via its Citi Sound Vault series.

Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has been busy since the release of his 2016 album, Awaken, My Love! Season two of his hit FX show Atlanta will debut in March, he’s been releasing trailers since the new year, while finishing up filming for his role as the infamous Lando Calrissian in the new Star Wars film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hits theaters on May 25. He will also perform at the Grammys ceremony, which will take place at Madison Square Garden. This year marks the first time the Grammy Awards will be hosted in NYC since 2003.

Take a look at the full list of shows below; tickets can be purchased here.

30 Seconds to Mars, January 24

The National, January 25

Eminem, January 26

Childish Gambino, January 27

Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds January 28

