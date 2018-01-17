Last year, while Nelly was on tour, he found himself detained after a late-night sexual encounter with a fan. The fan said that Nelly raped her, and Nelly denied it all. Not much more information after that was released, and the case was dismissed because the alleged victim didn’t want to be scrutinized at the center of a trial.
Now, all the details behind that evening have been released to the public, and their stories are very different. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Nelly’s Accuser Backing Down Because She Lied? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Video Of Nelly Singing To A Little Girl Onstage Was Creepy [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Nelly Discusses Being A Single Father In Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Stacey Dash Attempts To Slam Oprah and Seal
- NeNe Leakes Makes Bank Off Of Her Mugshot
- Barack Obama Is Reportedly Returning To Politics
- Would You Try A Fiery, Flaming Hot Cheeto Doughnut?
- Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1Million Pledge
- 11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like To Be Broke
- Gary’s Tea: Details Emerge From Nelly’s Dismissed Rape Charges [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Childish Gambino to Perform at Special Grammy Weekend Concert
- Jay Pharoah Cast As Richard Pryor in Forthcoming Pam Grier Biopic
- Plot Twist: Could It Be That Kylie Jenner Was Kim Kardashian’s Secret Surrogate?