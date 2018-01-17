Would You Try A Fiery, Flaming Hot Cheeto Doughnut?

There’s a new doughnut flavor in the mix and we don’t know how to feel about it.

A Grand Rapids, Michigan Bakery by the name of The Donut Conspiracy is reportedly cooking up a Flaming Hot Cheeto doughnut they plan to unveil this weekend. According to MLive.com, the company asked its Facebook friends if they’d be interested in trying the concoction and more than 50% of those who responded, said “they would give it a try.”

As for the recipe, the site reports it “consists of a plain yeast doughnut topped with melting pepper jack cheese, a Velveeta cheese drizzle and crumbles of Cheetos’ fiery snack.”

If the limited edition doughnuts do well during their big debut this Saturday, The Donut Conspiracy might just feature them again in the future. What do you think about a Flaming Hot Cheeto doughnut?