Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Says He and Janet Jackson Have Made Peace

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Since the infamous big game incident years ago, Janet Jackson fans have demanded Justin publicly apologize.

Justin has now admitted in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 Justin claims he and Janet made peace long ago, but he doesn’t think it’s his job to let the public know.

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

10 photos Launch gallery

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

Continue reading The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

The Style Evolution Of Justin Timberlake

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos