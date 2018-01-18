Offset Of Migos Raps “I Cannot Vibe With Queers” & Apologizes

The Migos caught backlash from the LGBT community for comments they made, although they were moved to apologize. However, Offset has reignited the divide after rapping on a guest feature that he “cannot vibe with queers” thus sparking new outrage.
On YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life” track from the Wish Me Well 3 project, Offest raps, “I cannot vibe with queers/I got the heart of a bear.”
Some fans were upset claiming homophobia and he took to social media to explain & apologize for any offense.
I didn’t write the line about gay people. I have said before since these issues before that I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that. When I wrote that I was thinking of words that could rhyme with the others (here, lear, solitaire, bear) and I saw this definition about her having a queer feeling she was being watched and it fit what I was thinking about a stalker creepy paparazzi situation. To me that “queer” I don’t mean someone who’s gay. I mean lame people who film you, post it and stalk you. Lingo that means strange or odd. I M S O R R Y I A P O L O G I Z E I’m offended I offended anybody