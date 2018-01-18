Kevin Hart, Pharrell & More To Headline The NBA All-Star Game

We’re less than a month away from the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend and we finally got a look at a few of the celebrities who will take over the three-day event.

For the pinnacle event—the All-Star game—superstar comedian Kevin Hart is set to provide the laughs. But before the game gets underway, Hart and a few special guests will take to the All-Star stage to introduce the teams and likely make fun of every single player who emerges from the fake smoke. Hart is getting ready to embark on his worldwide Irresponsible tour and is no stranger to the weekend’s festivities, as he’s a four-time MVP and former coach of the All-Star Celebrity Game.

For the musical entertainment, Grammy winner Fergie will be singing the national anthem right before tip-off. The halftime show will be blessed by Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. The group released its fifth studio album, No One Ever Really Dies, last month and hopefully, a few of those tracks will finally be performed live. Chart-toppers like the Rihanna-assisted “Lemon” and “Don’t Don’t Do It!” featuring Kendrick Lamar would ring off in the Staples Center. And for America’s friends up north, Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies—fresh off dropping their 15th album this fall—will be singing the Canadian National anthem.

Sunday’s events are stacked with celebs, but the participants for Friday’s celebrity game and Saturdays’ Slam Dunk contest have yet to be announced. While the All-Star game draft won’t be televised since the NBA got rid of the East versus West competition that has been the system for more than 50 years, the new way of doing things promises to make for an even more interesting game.