Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss’ sex life is a hot topic on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. At this point, Porsha and now Kim Zolciak-Biermann have accused the business mogul of unwanted sexual advances.

In case you missed it, Kim allegedly claimed Kandi wanted her “box.” Kandi, of course, claimed Kim was lying and a brief Twitter beef ensued.

I’m sick of these bitches lying on me. @KimZolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box. And stop swearing on your kids while you’re telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody’s really reaching for a permanent peach here… This is my house. You’re just a visitor! — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 15, 2018

If anybody is lying it’s you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers fucking all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren’t for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!” 💋 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) January 15, 2018

Welp, we caught up with Kandi, who revealed Kim texted her the other night claiming producers edited the show and twisted her words around. Get the scoop when you hit the play button above.

