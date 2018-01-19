Radio One Exclusives
#CoversAndConvo Ep 1. – Rhyon Brown Covers Adele "Someone Like You" [Exclusive Video]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

#CoversAndConvo talks with Rhyon Brown about her new album “Pretty Girl”and some of her philanthropy work around the country. She then serenades us with a beautiful cover of Adele. Check out the video below…

She also did a dope Music SoulChild cover over a quick beat box!

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

