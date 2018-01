Remy Ma just released her latest single called Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown) and it’s with the one and only Chris Brown.

Melanin Magic is the latest single from her upcoming solo album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, and which is set for an early 2018 release.

Listen to Remy Ma’s “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” featuring Chris Brown above.

