Kodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After House Raided By Police

Via | HotNewHipHop

It looks like Kodak Black is in some serious trouble with the law again. According to early reports online, Kodak Black’s Florida home was raided by a swat team Thursday afternoon, and ironically Kodak was on his Instagram live during the time too.

DJ Akademiks says the “Roll N Peace” rapper has been arrested on 7 charges in total, including grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and neglecting a child to name a few. There are also two charges for possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon and two probation violation charges as well.

