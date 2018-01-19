Kodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After House Raided By Police

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After House Raided By Police

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Nick Cannon's Wild N Out Live Tour

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

BREAKING: Kodak Black has been arrested on gun & drug charges after his home was reportedly raided by police Thursday.

It looks like Kodak Black is in some serious trouble with the law again. According to early reports online, Kodak Black’s Florida home was raided by a swat team Thursday afternoon, and ironically Kodak was on his Instagram live during the time too.

DJ Akademiks says the “Roll N Peace” rapper has been arrested on 7 charges in total, including grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and neglecting a child to name a few. There are also two charges for possession of a weapon or ammo by a felon and two probation violation charges as well. 

READ MORE

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos