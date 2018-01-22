Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Lead Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Comedian Mo’Nique outed Netflix last week for offering her only half a million dollars to do a comedy special. The academy-award winning actress turned down the offer, especially after Netflix offered Dave Chappelle $20 million, Amy Schumer $11 million. Now she, as well as Wanda Sykes, who received a similar treatment from Netflix, is calling for a boycott of Netflix because of the gender wage gap.
While the gap between what men and women make in every industry is all too real, should the two comic icons have made a whole bunch of hubbub, or taken the deal this time around so they could bargain for more next time? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
