Lamar Odom was the first guest on Jeff Johnson‘s new show, “Mancave” on BET. He got very candid about his former marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and how it feels to watch her move on now. Despite the fact that he expressed his happiness for her, Kim Kardashian took offense when Lamar was asked when he knew it was over.
Kim K took to Twitter to slam his answer to the question- but it seems kind of hypocritical for her to be so upset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Kim Kardashian Got Herself Dragged… Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Drug-Free Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Regrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Lead Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Hypocritical For Kim Kardashian To Slam Lamar Odom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Lil Kim Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson With A Little Dance Number
- Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her
- Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post
- Quavo Says He Produced Some Songs With Kanye West
- Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller To Perform at Grammy Awards
- Welp! Did Amina Buddafly Just File For Divorce?
- RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27
- Mo’Nique Elaborates On Her Netflix Boycott: ‘I Am the Most Decorated Comedian Alive’