Cardi B Comes To Offset’s Defense After Homophobic Lyric

Cardi came up to bat to defend Offset on Periscope Saturday night after he came under attack for his homophobic rapping.

In his verse on YFN Lucci’s song “Boss Life,” he said: “I cannot vibe with queers.” While he apologized, saying that he didn’t know the word queer was a homophobic slur, Cardi came to his defense as well.

“I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not, and I’m saying this because I seen him around these…around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody,” Bardi explained. “He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.”

When Cardi asked Offset about the controversy, he told her he was generally unaware of the word’s homophobic connotation.

“It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary,” she explained. “Now, that’s a word that you guys say it’s a bad word for gays — I had never even heard that word in the first place — why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something they’re not? Our schools never teach us that these are bad words.”

Cardi also brought up that she didn’t know the word “tranny” was considered offensive for transgender people.

“I did not know that that was a bad word ’cause trans people use it,” she said. “Let’s not front like they don’t.”

