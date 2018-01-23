Entertainment
LOL: J. Holiday Gets Dragged For Coming After Beyoncé, Cardi B, & SZA

It got ugly real quick.

J. Holiday In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Singer J. Holiday tried his luck this week when he made some not so friendly comments about Cardi B, SZA, and even Beyoncé.

In an Instagram post, the “Bed” singer vented about the lack of male R&B singers getting nominated for awards. According to him, “the Black man is still losing to the woman.” Watch his explanation below.

 

Of course, since he came for three of the hottest artists in the game right now, folks swiftly dragged him across the Twitter universe. Swipe through to check out people’s reactions!

