School Closings

There are a lot of school delays this morning due to icy, slick road conditions. Here’s a complete list of delays:

Bishop Chatard High School : : Opening 2 hours late Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School : : Opening 2 hours late Butler University : : Opening 2 hours late Children’s Circle of Second Presbyterian : : Opening 2 hours late Complete Office Supply : : Opening 2 hours late Cornerstone Baptist Academy : : Opening 2 hours late Covenant Christian High School : : Opening 2 hours late CUMC-Indy Preschool : : Opening 1 hour late Damar Charter Academy : : Opening 2 hours late Edison School of the Arts : : Opening 2 hours late Emmaus Lutheran School : : Opening 2 hours late Fairview Early Childhood Program : : Opening 1 hour late Fortune Academy : : Opening 2 hours late Franklin Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late GiGi’s Playhouse Indianapolis : : Opening 2 hours late Herron High School : : Opening 2 hours late Horizon Christian School : : Opening 2 hours late Immaculate Heart of Mary School : : Closed : E-Learning Independence Academy : : Opening 2 hours late Indiana Math & Science Academy-West : : Opening 2 hours late Indiana Math and Science Academy North : : Opening 2 hours late Indianapolis Lighthouse Charter School : : Closed Indianapolis Public Schools : : Opening 2 hours late : Check http://www.myips.org for exceptions International Business College : : Opening 2 hours late Irvington United Methodist Church Preschool : : Closed J. Everett Light Career Center 24 : : Closed Lawrence Township MSD : : Closed Lutheran High School : : Opening 2 hours late Marian University : : Opening 2 hours late MSD of Decatur Township : : Opening 2 hours late : No AM half day preschool Oaks Academy : : Closed Opportunity Day Preschool : : Opening 1 hour late Perry Township MSD : : Opening 2 hours late : K-8 Phalen Leadership Academy @ IPS 103 : : Opening 2 hours late Pike Township MSD : : Closed Riverside High School : : Opening 2 hours late School for Community Learning : : Opening 2 hours late SENSE Charter School Corporation : : Opening 2 hour late Southport Presbyterian Christian School : : Opening 2 hours late Speedway Baptist Church : : Morning Bible Study Cancelled Speedway Public Schools : : Opening 2 hours late St Joseph Institute for the Deaf-Indpls : : Closed St Luke’s ECP-Preschool & PDO : : Closed St Simon the Apostle School : : Opening 2 hours late The Excel Center-Lafayette : : Opening 1 hour late : New student iExcel orientation start at 10:00 AM Tindley Accelerated Schools : : Opening 2 hours late Trinity Christian School : : Opening 1 hour late Trinity Lutheran School : : Opening 2 hours late : No AM Preschool Warren Township MSD : : Closed Washington Township MSD : : Closed Wayne Township Schools : : Opening 2 hours late

