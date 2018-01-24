Cardi B Freaks Out After Jennifer Lopez Covers “Bodak Yellow” During Concert

Cardi B is living the Bronx girl’s dream right now.
For the better part of eight months now, Cardi B has been pretty well inescapable. This is mostly to do with her hit single “Bodak Yellow,” a trap tune that has captivated an entire nation through rhymes that sometimes end in “bloody shoes.” That, coupled with Cardi’s irrepressible positivity and charisma, has led to a whole bunch of celebrities getting down to her signature song. However, no one could prepare Bardi for the celeb shout-out she got from a certain Jenny from the Block.