Nelly’s Rape Accuser Asks Judge For An Injunction

From TMZ

Monique Greene filed new legal docs in her lawsuit asking for an injunction against both Nelly and his penis.

Greene claims Nelly seeks out “beautiful women of color” at his concerts, typically “with beautiful faces and curvy figures.” She also claims Nelly “is particularly attracted to women who were resistant.”

Greene says at some point Nelly will begin masturbating in front of the women “with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis.” She says if a woman resists he “sexually accosts and/or assaults her” and this includes ejaculating on the woman’s body.

Greene says she is aware of at least 2 other women who she says suffered the same fate as her with the rapper.

Also On Hot 96.3: