Flavor Flav was the victim of a brutal attack in Las Vegas Tuesday.

via : TMZ

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the attack happened Tuesday at the South Point Casino. Flav told cops the suspect, Ugandi Howard, accused him of somehow disrespecting his mother, and then started swinging. Flav says Howard punched him in the face, and kicked him while he was on the ground.

