She Ready! Tiffany Haddish Signs Deal With HBO To Develop New Projects

If we thought that 2017 was Tiffany Haddish’s breakout year, we undermined that her 2018 could be her everything!

According to Variety, the Girls Trip actress and comedian has penned a two-year, first-look deal with HBO, where she will develop new projects for the premium cable outlet. Now, we don’t know what those future films and specials will look like, but we know they are gonna be LIT!

The award-winning actress may not have been nominated for an Oscar, but be clear, this years is hers!

Not only has her memoir The Last Black Unicorn been flying off shelves, she’s also has three films coming out this year, including Kevin Hart’s “Night School,” “The Kitchen” and Universal’s “The Temp.” That, and she has her own TBS show dropping in April “The Last OG.”

Live your best life girl! We are here for all of it!

Tiffany has always been here for building her career to the next level…and calling it into existence.

As we previously reported, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won the best supporting actress, Tiffany stressed that she is all about breaking the glass ceiling and making a name for herself.

“It’s been so many years when nobody saw me. You know, when you’re a little kid, going through the system, doing all this—you wonder, ‘Does anyone even know I’m alive?’”

She added, “There’s so many people like me that you guys don’t know about…But they coming, ’cause I’ll keep the fucking door open.”

Baby girl, that door will continue to stay open for you! Congrats!!!!

