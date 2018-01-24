Drake Sets Single Day Streaming Record with “God’s Plan”

Just when you try to count Drizzy out (Im guilty) he comes back with a banger and sets a record…#keepgoing

Via | Engadget

Poor Tay Tay . The queen of pop music has just been deposed on the streaming service she fought with most by none other than Drake himself. According to Pitchfork , the artist’s latest song, “God’s Plan” now holds the title for the most streams in a single day ever.

When reached for comment, Spotify confirmed the news with Engadget. “We can confirm ‘God’s Plan’ by Drake now holds the US record as the most streamed track in a single day on Spotify,” a spokesperson told us in an email. “The song has overtaken previous record holder Taylor Swift with ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’” Pitchfork notes that Drake was the most streamed artist back in 2016 and also set the record for Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time, “One Dance.” Now, of course, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” holds that title. Drake was also the most popular artist in 2015, making this new victory over TSwift even sweeter. Read Full Article HERE !

