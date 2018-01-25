Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault By 2 More Women

Via | HipHopDX

AUBURN, WA – Nelly was accused of sexual assault by 21-year-old Monique Greene and subsequently arrested last October. Now, two more women have come forward asserting the multi-platinum-selling rapper sexually assaulted them as well. According to The Daily Beast,new court documents filed earlier this week claim Nelly has made a habit out of inviting fans backstage where he touches them inappropriately and, in some cases, masturbates in front of them.

The document includes another incident involving two women from the United Kingdom, identified as Jane Doe 1 and 2, who allege Nelly assaulted them while he was overseas. One of them women says the 43-year-old artist called her a “cunt” after not consenting to intercourse.

