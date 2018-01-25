Famous Dex Talks ‘Lean’ Addictions In Hip-Hop: ‘Nobody’s Perfect, But Watch What You Put In Your Body’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Over the last few months, we have seen a number of young rappers get honest about doing battle with depression, suicide and drug addiction particularly with prescription drugs like Xanax or “lean” (a codeine-laced cough syrup drink).

Back in November, rapper Lil Peep died at age 21, of a suspected overdose, after a short career where he wrote openly about his suicidal impulses and drug addiction. Then last week, the news was filled with reports of Chicago native and rapper Fredo Santana death, who has been publicly open about his lean addiction over the years, which causes severe seizures.

Nevertheless, despite the controversy surrounding the subject of drug addiction and death, fellow Chicago native and rapper, Famous Dex was visiting Indy on Wednesday and he spoke with Hot 96.3’s own Dani D about the lost of Fredo as well as the on-going problems with lean and other drugs. See the clip above!

Plus, if that’s not enough, Dex is also on all-time high right now with his latest single “Hit It Up” featuring ASAP Ferg. During his sitdown with Dani D, he revealed that he has another upcoming collaboration this time with NBA YoungBoy, plus he will be releasing a new song called “Japan” soon, which he says is for the lady. Check out the video clip below!