Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

This Rapper Could Be The Next LL Cool J When It Comes To Love Songs

A romantic flow is getting people's attention.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Silhouette of singer on stage

Source: Paul Giamou / Getty

It’s been over 30 years since LL Cool J dropped his iconic song “I Need Love.” Since then, you might hear a romantic rap track every now and then, but it can be few and far between.

Rapper Leek Jack definitely has love on the mind with his Instagram freestyles courting that special someone. His clips have received thousands of views and it seems like he isn’t stopping anytime soon. Check out one of his rhymes below.

When you see a Fine Girl on Instagram 😂

A post shared by Leek Jack (@leekjack) on

 

That’s one way to talk to potential bae. Swipe through to check out more of Leek Jack’s flow and let us know if you’re here for the game he’s spitting!

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos