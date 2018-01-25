Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted For The First Time Since September [VIDEO]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

 

Kylie Jenner Appearance At Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Kylie Jenner has been been spotted out for the first time since September!!!

TMZ’s obtained a shot of Kylie walking with her best friend, Jordyn Woods and mom Kris Jenner.

Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

6 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

Happy Birthday, Kylie! The Jenner Sisters Take On Turks & Caicos

Kylie Jenner turned 19 on August 10, and to help her celebrate, sister Kendall and a couple of friends—Tyga, of course, included—jetsetted off to Turks & Caicos for some sun and fun with the birthday girl. “Happy birthday to me. I have the best friends,” Kylie shared in a Snapchat caption. Check out a few photos from their mini vacation.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos