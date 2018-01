Via |HIPHOPDX

The wait is over. Migos have released the highly anticipated Culture II.

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset’s new album features 24 tracks with an all-star lineup of guests. Drake, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Big Sean and Ty Dolla $ign all make contributions to the project.

Check out the stream, cover art and tracklist for Culture II below.

