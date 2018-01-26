Woman Claims Tyler Perry Is Her Husband & Stole Her Eggs

People just seem to be getting crazier by the day. Now a woman is claiming that Tyler Perry is her husband and that he stole her egg and is raising her son. SMH

via: TheYBF

A woman will be appearing on the “Dr. Phil Show” making claims that highly successful filmmaker Tyler Perry is her husband. Oh? Does he know this? Because last we heard, he had a girlfriend named Gelila and they welcomed a baby a few years ago.

Oh, and it gets…worse.

Not only is she claiming that the Madea creator is her husband, she also claims Tyler STOLE her eggs and is currently raising her son. Chile…

Dr. Phil asked her, “How did someone get eggs out of your body?”

“I don’t know. Tyler knows,” she responded.

