Blue Ivy Carter is the head baby in charge when it comes to Beyonce and JAY-Z. She made that very clear at the Grammy’s Sunday night.

First, during a speech by former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, Blue Ivy commanded her parents stop clapping. Was the 5-year-old not feeling what Camila was saying?

Blue Ivy really just hushed her parents, I’m done😭 pic.twitter.com/FAd0YzTcA6 — mïchael (@hebaddie) January 29, 2018

If that wasn’t enough to show you who’s boss, the Carters were also caught sneaking snacks into the awards show. Whatever Blue Ivy wants, Blue Ivy gets.

