Rihanna pretty much stole the show on Sunday at the Grammys when she showcased her new found thickness on stage while performing “Wild Thoughts”.

I'll never stop watching this short clip of thick Rihanna dancing. #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/bEtZLWJ63i — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 29, 2018

Most people are all the way here for “Thick Gal Rih”:

Rihanna is too rich to be called thick. She's thiqué. — keamon (@thomaskeamon) January 29, 2018

Thick Rihanna has legit made me feel more confident about my body and my life. A queen. — Lili K (@LiliKjazz) January 29, 2018

But her beautiful curves are causing some folks to create crazy conspiracies. Hit the flip for some of the wildest ones.

