WATCH: Migos Launch Official Visuals For “Stir Fry”

Migos head to Hong Kong in their latest video drop.

Despite walking away empty-handed Sunday night at the Grammys, Migos still have plenty to celebrate, including their very first two nominations at the ceremonies for their breakout “Bad and Boujee” single and their Culture album.

Co-directed by Sing J. Lee and Quavo, the clip takes place in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong to complement the high-powered cut well.