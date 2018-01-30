An Iconic Musician Wants Donald Glover To Play Him In A Biopic

Donald Glover is continuing to set an example for multitalented artists. With his Atlanta show premiering in March and a performance at the Grammys this past weekend (as Childish Gambino), Donald is just getting started.

Legendary producer Quincy Jones is definitely taking notice.

In a recent interview with GQ, the producer responsible for smash records like Thriller said he wants to create a 10-episode miniseries about his life. The guy he hopes will take on his story is none other than Donald.

“I feel like I’m just starting,” Quincy said. “It seems like at 84 all the things you used to wonder about come clear to you.”

There’s no word yet on if folks have connected with Donald to book the role, but this could definitely be another highlight in his successful career.

In the interview, Quincy goes on to talk about other projects he’s working on, and he reveals what he thinks about artists like Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift. He definitely has a lot to say! You can check out his full comments here.

