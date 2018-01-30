Meek Mill Court Clerk Fired For Asking For Money During Trial

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Really? Did this court clerk really think she would get away with asking Meek Mill for money in the middle of a trial? The nerve…

via: TMZ

The court clerk who slipped Meek Mill a note asking him for money during his probation violation hearing has been fired … TMZ has learned.

Court officials tell TMZ, Wanda Chavarria irretrievably crossed the line by writing in her note she needed college tuition money for her son, saying, “unfortunately with my bad credit, I am unable to secure a loan or co-sign a loan for my son. Anything that you can do is very much appreciated.”

