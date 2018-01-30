Tyga Is A Wanted Man For Not Paying An Injured Fan

Tyga is now wanted by police for not paying an injured fan that he owed money to.

via:TheShadeRoom

Back in 2015, a woman named Shyanne Riekena sued Tyga’s music company after a light fell on top of her head. The incident happened in 2012 and she’s suffered head trauma not to mention being left with a permanent scar.

A judge eventually awarded her $235,000, but it’s going on three years since the lawsuit began and Tyga has yet to pay up! Now the bill has increased to over $250K due to interest and has only made things worse for Tyga.

