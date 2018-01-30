Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

#BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For Black Panther Premiere [PHOTOS]

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

27 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

Continue reading The Stars Come Out For The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

Since the first trailer was released last year, people all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of Black Panther and on Monday night, some of hollywood’s biggest stars, attended the premiere of Black Panther.

To make the night even more special, some of them were dressed in royal attire, proudly showing their king and queen heritage.

In fact, some stars like actors Mike Colter and David Oyelowo wore colorful dashikis, while Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett had beautiful and vibrant dresses along with gold accessories.

Overall, it was beautiful night filled with beautiful people. Check out the exclusive photos above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos