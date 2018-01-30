BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For Black Panther Premiere [PHOTOS]

The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere 27 photos Launch gallery The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere 1. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 27 2. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 27 3. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 27 4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-BLACKPANTHER Source:Getty 4 of 27 5. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 27 6. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 27 7. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 27 8. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 27 9. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 27 10. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 27 11. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 27 12. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 27 13. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 27 14. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 27 15. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 27 16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 27 17. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 17 of 27 18. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 27 19. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 19 of 27 20. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 20 of 27 21. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 27 22. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 22 of 27 23. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 23 of 27 24. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 27 25. Black Panther premiere Source:Getty 25 of 27 26. Black Panther premiere Source:Getty 26 of 27 27. Black Panther premiere Source:Getty 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading The Stars Come Out For The ‘Black Panther’ Premiere The Stars Come Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere

Since the first trailer was released last year, people all over the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of Black Panther and on Monday night, some of hollywood’s biggest stars, attended the premiere of Black Panther.

To make the night even more special, some of them were dressed in royal attire, proudly showing their king and queen heritage.

In fact, some stars like actors Mike Colter and David Oyelowo wore colorful dashikis, while Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett had beautiful and vibrant dresses along with gold accessories.

Overall, it was beautiful night filled with beautiful people. Check out the exclusive photos above!