OMG: Paris Hilton Dresses Up Like Kim Kardashian In Major Fashion Campaign

The surprises keep coming in 2018 with one social media campaign sending shockwaves across the Internet.
Some might remember before Kim Kardashian West became a pop culture figure, she was the assistant and BFF to Paris Hilton. She even appeared on Paris’ trendsetting reality show The Simple Life.
However, over the years, their friendship has had major tensions, with Paris even comparing Kim’s butt to “cottage cheese in a trash bag.”
Now it seems all that is behind them.
Kim posted a pic of Paris basically dressed like Kim’s clone and she revealed that it’s apart of a new campaign for Yeezy Season 6. Kim even sauced her old boss up caption the pic “#ForeverTheOG.”
Folks were not ready.
Kim used to model her husband Kanye West‘s designs all the time in a similar promotion.
Now it seems like Kim is using her old approach with new models. It’s not just Paris dressing up like Kim K.
A bunch of social media influencers also joined in on the campaign. Swipe through to find out which ones are rocking the Yeezy fashion!
