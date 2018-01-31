OMG: Paris Hilton Dresses Up Like Kim Kardashian In Major Fashion Campaign

The surprises keep coming in 2018 with one social media campaign sending shockwaves across the Internet.

Some might remember before Kim Kardashian West became a pop culture figure, she was the assistant and BFF to Paris Hilton. She even appeared on Paris’ trendsetting reality show The Simple Life.

However, over the years, their friendship has had major tensions, with Paris even comparing Kim’s butt to “cottage cheese in a trash bag.”

Now it seems all that is behind them.

Kim posted a pic of Paris basically dressed like Kim’s clone and she revealed that it’s apart of a new campaign for Yeezy Season 6. Kim even sauced her old boss up caption the pic “#ForeverTheOG.”

Folks were not ready.

Kim Kardashian used to organize Paris Hilton’s closet. Now she has her modeling her husband’s $400 spandex bike shorts. Dream big, kiddos #YeezySeason6 — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) January 31, 2018

Kim used to model her husband Kanye West‘s designs all the time in a similar promotion.

Kim Kardashian Calls Paris Hilton 'The OG' as The Heiress Becomes Her Clone for Yeezy Line https://t.co/VAHAlH6iQm — People (@people) January 31, 2018

Now it seems like Kim is using her old approach with new models. It’s not just Paris dressing up like Kim K.

A bunch of social media influencers also joined in on the campaign. Swipe through to find out which ones are rocking the Yeezy fashion!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: