WCW: Nathalie Emmanuel’s Natural Girl Curls Will Give You Life

When life is going and your 'fro is fro-ing 💛 My feature for @raw is out now… click the link in their bio! #yougottalaugh #absolutelyfrobulous #froingout #happynats #rawpages #checkitoutnow 📸@kaizfeng

A post shared by Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT