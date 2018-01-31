Former Indiana Pacer Rasual Butler & Wife Killed In Car Accident

Prayers and condolences going to the family of Rasaul Butler and his wife LEah Butler who were killed Wednesday morning in a car crash.

via: TMZ

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife — a singer who appeared on “American Idol” — were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.

38-year-old Butler — who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 — lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped.

Also On Hot 96.3: