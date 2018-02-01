Who’s Hot In The Community November Winner: April Williams

Who’s Hot in the Community is all about highlighting someone who is doing great things in a school to lead and inspire in our community.

That special someone, could be a teacher, student or volunteer and for the month of November our Who’s Hot in the Community winner, is April Williams.

April is an amazing teacher at Francis Scott Middle School and she was nominated for going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure each and every student knows the love and passion a teacher has to share!

Some of those amazing moments are buying a student lunch if they can’t afford it, buying them a winter coat when they don’t have or even something as simple as being a shoulder they can lean on or someone they can share their fears and worries with.

Watch her full interview with Hot 96.3's own B-Swift above!

