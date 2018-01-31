Entertainment
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

2017 NBA Awards

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

On Wednesday, the tragic news broke that former NBA star Rasual Butler his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA.

According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall — then the car flipped.

man oh man. tears. everywhere. 😭😍💜 | @rasualbutler8 you are amazing. thank you

A post shared by LL (@leahlabelle) on

 

Former teammates and friends of both Butler and LaBelle took to social media to send their condolences.

Leah was a budding singer and former American Idol star. Her husband Rasual played in the NBA from 2002-2016.

Rasual leaves behind his daughter, Raven, from a previous relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.

In honor of their time here on Earth with us, check out some of the couple’s most beautiful moments together.

