RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

On Wednesday, the tragic news broke that former NBA star Rasual Butler his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA.

According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall — then the car flipped.

Former teammates and friends of both Butler and LaBelle took to social media to send their condolences.

Damn this one hurts! RIP Rasual Butler & his wife Leah. Sounds so cliche, but Rasual was really one of the good ones!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

Leah was a budding singer and former American Idol star. Her husband Rasual played in the NBA from 2002-2016.

RIP @leahlabelle we were just together last week having a great time. Life is so short! I caaaaan’t stop crying pic.twitter.com/OHMhZdvMre — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) January 31, 2018

We join the NBA family in mourning the tragic loss of Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. He played 2 seasons with the Hornets when they were in OKC and a portion of the 2013 season with our Tulsa 66ers. Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved him. Rest In Peace Sual Bop. pic.twitter.com/VZCO9meoHp — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 31, 2018

Rasual leaves behind his daughter, Raven, from a previous relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.

In honor of their time here on Earth with us, check out some of the couple’s most beautiful moments together.

