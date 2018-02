Amazon has a 90 second Super Bowl spot titled, “Alex Loses Her Voice.” The ad features Amazon’s staff trying to find a replacement for it’s speaker devices to give information.

Cardi B., Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins try their “best” to fill in for Amazon. On listener asks Alexa to play some Country music, but she bust in to her hit ‘Bodak Yellow.’

I wouldn’t mind Cardi B being the replacement for my Alexa.

